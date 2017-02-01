Suspect charged with murder of man fo...

Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Sources tell 10 On Your Side's Jason Marks it appears that the crime actually happened in Virginia Beach and Sanders' body was dumped in Portsmouth. Copeland has a lengthy criminal background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Veritas V 1,488,894
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Wed Concerned Citizen 2
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Jan 29 Martin garey 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Jan 28 Larrym40country 37
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC