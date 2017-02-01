Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in Portsmouth
Sources tell 10 On Your Side's Jason Marks it appears that the crime actually happened in Virginia Beach and Sanders' body was dumped in Portsmouth. Copeland has a lengthy criminal background.
