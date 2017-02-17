Student debt must come off backburner
During a week-long conference held at Paramount Theatre, Virginia's Republican statewide office candidates discussed the opportunity for change provided by the Trump administration and the role they want millennials to play in that change. The candidates addressed topics such as the immigration ban, millennials' political skepticism and inflating tuition costs, significant concerns for the Republicans' target audience.
