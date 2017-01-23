Single-family homes rejected for Shelton site in Hampton

Demolition for the Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, which has sat on waterfront property along Mallory Street in Buckroe Beach for more than 60 years started on Tuesday, May, 31, 2016. Hampton's planning commission rejected a Virginia Beach developer's proposal to build up to 49 homes on the Mallory Street site of the old Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, on the Mill Creek waterfront.

