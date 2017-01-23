Single-family homes rejected for Shelton site in Hampton
Demolition for the Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, which has sat on waterfront property along Mallory Street in Buckroe Beach for more than 60 years started on Tuesday, May, 31, 2016. Hampton's planning commission rejected a Virginia Beach developer's proposal to build up to 49 homes on the Mallory Street site of the old Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, on the Mill Creek waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Crawler
|1,490,822
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,151
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|16 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Vito Hoehn
|Feb 4
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC