Senate defeats bill to let judges order online publication of legal notices
Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment, R-James City, left, walks away after conferring with Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|The Awesome Axe
|1,492,298
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Kilpojc
|35
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|22 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|5
|My 1998 story for today
|Thu
|Martin garey
|2
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Feb 8
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Feb 7
|Izzyb57
|2,362
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC