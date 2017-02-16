Security guard charged with murder of...

Security guard charged with murder of man shot, killed playing Pokemon Go

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday that it is pursuing criminal charges against Johnathan Cromwell, a security guard accused of shooting and killing 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen. Warrants charge 21-year-old Cromwell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the January 26 shooting.

