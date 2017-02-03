Robots could be delivering in your neighborhood after bill passed Va. Senate
Robots soon may be among us on the streets. Those who are homebound, busy or just don't feel like going to the store gained a victory when SB 1207 passed unanimously through the Virginia Senate this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|1,489,531
|Vito Hoehn
|1 hr
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Paris
|63,108
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Fri
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC