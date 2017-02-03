Robots could be delivering in your ne...

Robots could be delivering in your neighborhood after bill passed Va. Senate

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Robots soon may be among us on the streets. Those who are homebound, busy or just don't feel like going to the store gained a victory when SB 1207 passed unanimously through the Virginia Senate this week.

Virginia Beach, VA

