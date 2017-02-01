Redistricting Reform, Civil Rights Restoration Among Amendments...
Bills that will be delivered to legislators sit on a table in the of the Bill Room at the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond. More than 20 weighty ideas for state constitutional amendments were killed in one swift vote Monday morning by a Republican-led House of Delegates subcommittee, much to the chagrin of Democrats on the dais.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|YouTube
|1,488,392
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|46 min
|Ask Kennedy
|63,053
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|8 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Jan 28
|Larrym40country
|37
