Puppy Bowl Preview with the Virginia Beach SPCA
Move over Animal Planet , we've got a local Puppy Bowl that'll have Hampton Roads animal lovers very excited! Sunday, February 5th from 12pm to 3pm, you can head out to Happy Paws Pet Training center to catch adoptable pets playing in their own "big game".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
