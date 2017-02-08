Pup rescued from dog-meat farm, Sundance finds forever home in Virginia
Sundance was brought into the Virginia Beach SPCA on January 11. The farm Sundance was rescued from is the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015. More often than not, when they do slaughter the dogs on the farms, it is in horrific ways, and in front of the other animals, they said.
