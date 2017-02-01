President Trump makes surprise visit to honor fallen Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL
President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Dover Air Force Base Wednesday to honor a Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed early Sunday in a raid in Yemen. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL, died of wounds suffered during a raid Sunday in Yemen against al Qaeda, according to US Central Command.
