President Trump makes surprise visit to honor fallen Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Dover Air Force Base Wednesday to honor a Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed early Sunday in a raid in Yemen. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL, died of wounds suffered during a raid Sunday in Yemen against al Qaeda, according to US Central Command.

