Pink Floyd laser light show coming to TCC Planetarium in Virginia Beach

A laser light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd is coming to Tidewater Community College's Planetarium on February 24. The show, which starts at 8:30 p.m., will include 15 songs from Pink Floyd's album "The Wall," including "In the Flesh," "The Thin Ice," "Another Brick in the Wall," Mother, Goodbye Blue Sky" and "The Trial." There will be showings of "Black Holes," narrated by John de Lancie from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" before the laser light show at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for each show.

