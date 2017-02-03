Pictures: Hampton artist Mike Morgan

Pictures: Hampton artist Mike Morgan

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Hampton native Mike Morgan poses in front of two commissioned paintings at his home studio on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Virginia Beach. Morgan's surreal and portrait work was featured on a Discovery Channel show 'Dead Files' which aired back in Aug. 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,492,708
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 min Brian_G 63,210
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 19 hr Lee Lovett 6
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 20 hr Joes so good 99
state farm sucks (Apr '15) Sat antonebraga 4
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Fri Concerned Citizen 5
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Feb 8 Shulamite 20
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC