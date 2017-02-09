Philanthropy Workshop Set

Philanthropy Workshop Set

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Members of the Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will discuss philanthropy trends when they meet Thursday from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College's Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center. Keith Curtis, president of Virginia Beach-based The Curtis Group, will discuss why people give, online giving trends, giving by generation, and high-net-worth donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Teaman 1,492,047
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 3 hr Kilpojc 35
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 3 hr Concerned Citizen 5
My 1998 story for today Thu Martin garey 2
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Wed Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC