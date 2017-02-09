Philanthropy Workshop Set

Members of the Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will discuss philanthropy trends when they meet Thursday from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College's Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center. Keith Curtis, president of Virginia Beach-based The Curtis Group, will discuss why people give, online giving trends, giving by generation, and high-net-worth donors.

