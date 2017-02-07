People Taking Action: Wicked witch ta...

People Taking Action: Wicked witch takes action for Special Olympics

She may look like a wicked witch, but don't let her costume fool you---this local woman has been been busy for nearly two decades taking action for Special Olympics Virginia! Her name is Wendy Ward and if you were down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront this past weekend you may have seen her in the Polar Plunge costume parade. She actually won the costume contest for how she was decked out like the witch from the Wizard of Oz and she even had a friend dressed up like a flying monkey to accompany her.

