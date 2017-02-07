People Taking Action: Wicked witch takes action for Special Olympics
She may look like a wicked witch, but don't let her costume fool you---this local woman has been been busy for nearly two decades taking action for Special Olympics Virginia! Her name is Wendy Ward and if you were down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront this past weekend you may have seen her in the Polar Plunge costume parade. She actually won the costume contest for how she was decked out like the witch from the Wizard of Oz and she even had a friend dressed up like a flying monkey to accompany her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|OzRitz
|1,491,115
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,166
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|Vito Hoehn
|Feb 4
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC