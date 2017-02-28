ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fir...

ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fire in her car cup holder while driving

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

An Old Dominion University student says her Galaxy S7 combusted in the cup holder of her car while she was driving. Shaunique Lamb, a 27-year-old senior, says it happened back on February 23rd, after 8 at night when she was driving to a friend's house.

