ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fire in her car cup holder while driving
An Old Dominion University student says her Galaxy S7 combusted in the cup holder of her car while she was driving. Shaunique Lamb, a 27-year-old senior, says it happened back on February 23rd, after 8 at night when she was driving to a friend's house.
