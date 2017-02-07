News 31 mins ago 6:18 p.m.Making Your...

News 31 mins ago 6:18 p.m.Making Your Mark: Surprising people with random acts of kindness

From opening doors to getting free food and free gas, some people were surprised around Hampton Roads today with random acts of kindness thanks to the crew at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore at The Providence Square Shopping Center in Virginia Beach. They're participating in National Random Acts of Kindness Week, which starts next week, but they got an early start today to try and spread the word about it.

