News 3 Survival Guide: Going 'off the grid'

What if the end of the world as we know it came, and you and your family could continue to live in your house? Hardened Structures in Virginia Beach says they can build you a shelter that will protect you from whatever you fear may happen. A zombie apocalypse, a natural disaster that wipes out electricity, the rapture, a food shortage, they can build you a fortified home that is self-sufficient and can support you and your family for an extended period of time.

