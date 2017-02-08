News 1 mins ago 7:22 p.m.Former Presi...

News 1 mins ago 7:22 p.m.Former President & CEO of March Mortgage sentenced to 2 years in prison

The former president and chief executive officer of Monarch Mortgage was sentenced to two years in prison for concealing nearly $350,000 in bankruptcy assets, Wednesday. According to court documents Yoder took out two loans for a planned North Carolina residential community, those loans totaled $3 million.

