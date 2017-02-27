Navy punishes Special Warfare forces ...

Navy punishes Special Warfare forces for flying Trump flag

The Navy punished Special Warfare forces for flying a Trump flag on a military convoy while driving on Interstate 65 through Louisville on Jan. 29 because of how it allegedly instilled fear in residents. The service members "violated the spirit and intent of applicable DoD regulations concerning the flying of flags and the apparent endorsement of political activities," according to a statement released Tuesday from Lt.

