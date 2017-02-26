Navy identifies Sailor shot and kille...

Navy identifies Sailor shot and killed on Naval Air Station Oceana

According to a statement by the Navy, Seaman Robert Colton Wright was shot by base Masters at Arms who had responded to a distress call at the squadron's hangar. At approximately 10:10p.m., the statement from the Navy says Wright crashed his vehicle through the back gate to NAS Oceana, which was closed, locked and unmanned after normal operating hours.

