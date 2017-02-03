Music artist writes song for Girl Scouts Read Story Staff
Ahead of the busy Girl Scouts cookie season, a country songwriter and performer SaraBeth will be visiting local Girl Scouts. Virginia Beach Girl Scouts invited SaraBeth to perform her song in Hampton Roads after they created their own cookie marketing video featuring the artist.
Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
