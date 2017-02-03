Military convoy spotted flying Trump ...

A Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare group has claimed responsibility and is investigating after a Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare Group 2. Flying certain flags from military vehicles is allowed, but a blue Trump flag waving in the wind is not one of them.

