Military convoy spotted flying Trump flag claimed by Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare g...
A Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare group has claimed responsibility and is investigating after a Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare Group 2. Flying certain flags from military vehicles is allowed, but a blue Trump flag waving in the wind is not one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|The Truth
|1,489,402
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,096
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|15 hr
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC