Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing woman at Virginia Beach house party
A 24-year-old man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in April 2015 was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison. Court records show the victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, got into an argument with Hines while they were at a house party on Gallery Avenue.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|cathy1691823
|1,490,315
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|59 min
|OzRitz
|63,156
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Vito Hoehn
|Feb 4
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
