Man killed in Florida airport shootin...

Man killed in Florida airport shooting remembered in Va.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily News-Record

A man who died last month in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is being remembered in Virginia. A "celebration of life service" was being held Saturday at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in honor of former Virginia Beach resident Terry Andres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Brad 1,490,359
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Dennis Elbow - Re... 63,141
News Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08) 10 hr one who knows 35
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 21 hr jimmyjeep 98
Vito Hoehn Sat Bikerchick66 1
Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin... Feb 3 Bikerchick66 3
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Feb 1 Concerned Citizen 2
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC