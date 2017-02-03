Man killed in Florida airport shooting remembered in Va.
A man who died last month in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is being remembered in Virginia. A "celebration of life service" was being held Saturday at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in honor of former Virginia Beach resident Terry Andres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Brad
|1,490,359
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dennis Elbow - Re...
|63,141
|Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|one who knows
|35
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Vito Hoehn
|Sat
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC