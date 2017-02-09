Man drives truck off bridge; dies aft...

Man drives truck off bridge; dies after helicopter rescue

Read more: SFGate

Vehicles sits on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017, near Virginia Beach, Va. A truck driver died after heavy winds swept his tractor trailer off the 23-mile bridge-tunnel between Virginia Beach and the Delmarva Peninsula, and into the 45-degree, wind-swept waters below, authorities said.

Virginia Beach, VA

