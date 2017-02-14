Man accused of running illegal hog farm in Virginia Beach found guilty
Media outlets report that Monday, 65-year-old Gary Morris Sr. was found guilty of eight counts of animal cruelty, two counts of inadequate care by an owner and leaving one pig dead. Judge Gene Woolard also banned Morris from raising livestock or domestic animals.
