Local schools raise thousands for 2017 Polar Plunge
Students from schools across Hampton Roads gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday morning to take part in the Special Olympics' Cool Schools Challenge ahead of the 2017 Polar Plunge. Plaza Middle School raised the most money overall - $13,371! This is their 7th year coming in first place in their division! Smithfield High School was the high school that raised the most money - $7,000.
