Local mom calls 8News for help after ...

Local mom calls 8News for help after toddler injured at daycare

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

When 2-year-old Kiyan Jackson got home Tuesday, his mother, Keilah Jackson, assumed everything was fine. That was until she took off his hat and noticed a swollen bruise on his face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min USAsince1680 1,497,468
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 45 min Julia 63,346
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 4 hr Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 9 hr ThomasA 42
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 11 hr Martin garey 22
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 16 hr pinoyhunter 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 23 hr soccer4t3 124
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC