Liberty Tax, Inc. (TAX) Lifted to "Ho...

Liberty Tax, Inc. (TAX) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Liberty Tax, Inc. provides tax preparation services. Its principal operations are conducted through its subsidiary, JTH Tax, Inc. The company engages through its subsidiaries as a franchisor and operator of a system of income tax preparation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,492,000
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 1 hr Kilpojc 35
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 2 hr Concerned Citizen 5
My 1998 story for today Thu Martin garey 2
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Wed Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC