Liberty Tax, Inc. (TAX) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Liberty Tax, Inc. provides tax preparation services. Its principal operations are conducted through its subsidiary, JTH Tax, Inc. The company engages through its subsidiaries as a franchisor and operator of a system of income tax preparation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,492,000
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,179
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Kilpojc
|35
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|2 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|5
|My 1998 story for today
|Thu
|Martin garey
|2
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC