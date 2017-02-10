Legislators rewrite Virginia's history, overstating its 'Christian heritage'
Actor David Cantanese of Williamsburg, Va., portraying John Rolfe, preps for a performance on April 5, 2014, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the wedding between John Rolfe and Pocahontas. Last month, the Virginia General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of House Resolution 297 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Executiveorderand...
|1,492,451
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Martin garey
|5
|state farm sucks (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|antonebraga
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Well Well
|63,192
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Kilpojc
|35
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|5
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Feb 8
|Shulamite
|20
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC