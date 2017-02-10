Legislators rewrite Virginia's histor...

Legislators rewrite Virginia's history, overstating its 'Christian heritage'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Actor David Cantanese of Williamsburg, Va., portraying John Rolfe, preps for a performance on April 5, 2014, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the wedding between John Rolfe and Pocahontas. Last month, the Virginia General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of House Resolution 297 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Executiveorderand... 1,492,451
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 18 min Martin garey 5
state farm sucks (Apr '15) 5 hr antonebraga 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Well Well 63,192
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Fri Kilpojc 35
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Fri Concerned Citizen 5
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Feb 8 Shulamite 20
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC