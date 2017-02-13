Landstown High student receives Outstanding STEM Award
A Landstown High School freshman is one of six recipients of Virginia's 2017 Outstanding STEM Awards, presented by Governor Terry McAuliffe and the Science Museum of Virginia. Gabby Taylor received the STEM Phenom award, which recognizes a Virginia student who applies science, technology, engineering or mathematics principles to improve our world, according to the Science Museum of Virginia .
