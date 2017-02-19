Illegal drivers endangering you and your family on the roadway
When you get in the car, do you think about the other drivers around you? Does it cross your mind that they are a danger to your safety on the roads? According to the Commonwealth's Attorney in Virginia Beach, you could be next to an illegal driver at any given traffic light. These people could be operating a vehicle with no license, no insurance, no registration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|51 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,497,489
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|USA-1
|63,272
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|5 hr
|norfolkfolk
|9
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|9 hr
|Tom Pain
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC