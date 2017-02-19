Illegal drivers endangering you and y...

Illegal drivers endangering you and your family on the roadway

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

When you get in the car, do you think about the other drivers around you? Does it cross your mind that they are a danger to your safety on the roads? According to the Commonwealth's Attorney in Virginia Beach, you could be next to an illegal driver at any given traffic light. These people could be operating a vehicle with no license, no insurance, no registration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Cheech the Conser... 1,497,489
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 2 hr inmate from a lv5 39
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr USA-1 63,272
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 5 hr norfolkfolk 9
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 9 hr Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 15 hr Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC