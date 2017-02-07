House votes to defund Planned Parenthood

House votes to defund Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The House of Delegates voted Tuesday to defund Planned Parenthood despite protests by women's rights advocates on the Capitol grounds and in the House chamber. On a 60-33 party-line vote, the House approved HB 2264, which would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Obama who 1,490,945
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr OzRitz 63,161
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 8 hr Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 18 hr Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
Vito Hoehn Feb 4 Bikerchick66 1
Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin... Feb 3 Bikerchick66 3
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC