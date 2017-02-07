House votes to defund Planned Parenthood
The House of Delegates voted Tuesday to defund Planned Parenthood despite protests by women's rights advocates on the Capitol grounds and in the House chamber. On a 60-33 party-line vote, the House approved HB 2264, which would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia.
