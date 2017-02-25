Hampton Roads residents march for sol...

Hampton Roads residents march for solidarity

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Kimbal Mackenzie had 18 points and seven assists to help Bucknell close out the regular season with an 82-60 win over CLEMSON, S.C. - Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket with 1:22 left, to lif VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Nearly 100 people showed up to march along Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront to show solidarity and send a message that our elected officials work for everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Joy 1,497,933
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Mothra 63,392
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 7 hr PamY 126
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 10 hr IVANA New Man Now 48
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Rshermr 8,014
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC