Group questioning Trump gains popularity; Trump supporters plan march
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Long lines have greeted Congressman Scott Taylor at three town hall meetings this week, and at least one so-called "progressive" group has turned out in force to talk about the issues peculating in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Realtime dog humper
|1,497,363
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|28 min
|Basil Fomeen
|63,322
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|42
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|22
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|9 hr
|pinoyhunter
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|soccer4t3
|124
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC