GOP Hopeful For Lt. Governor Stumps I...

GOP Hopeful For Lt. Governor Stumps In County

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

That was the crux of the argument Virginia Beach businessman and state Del. Glenn Davis made at a Friday evening petition-signing rally for why he should be on the ballot for lieutenant governor in the June 13 Republican primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 59 min Brad 1,496,337
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 14 hr Martin garey 7
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Fri chop 11
Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10) Feb 16 Linda 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Feb 16 carmino seranni 63,268
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Feb 16 Sarah Z 123
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Feb 15 anonymousone 5
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC