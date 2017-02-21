Friend: Livestreaming gamer 'in rough shape' before death

Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing "World of Tanks" live on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early Sunday to take a smoke break.

