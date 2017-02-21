Friend: Livestreaming gamer 'in rough shape' before death
Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing "World of Tanks" live on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early Sunday to take a smoke break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|63,388
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|48 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,497,829
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,013
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Wet Work Trump
|46
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC