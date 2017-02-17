Former Virginia Beach police officer named in excessive force lawsuit

In the suit, Robert Ames claimed former officer Chris Mackie used unnecessary force during an arrest made on August 28, 2014 outside the 7-Eleven on Diamonds Springs Road. A judge awarded Ames $5,000 as part of this civil lawsuit, alleging former officer Mackie and two other officers engaged in "unnecessary, excessive and illegal assaultive and physically abusive conduct" when they confronted him outside the store.

