Former Virginia Beach police officer named in excessive force lawsuit
In the suit, Robert Ames claimed former officer Chris Mackie used unnecessary force during an arrest made on August 28, 2014 outside the 7-Eleven on Diamonds Springs Road. A judge awarded Ames $5,000 as part of this civil lawsuit, alleging former officer Mackie and two other officers engaged in "unnecessary, excessive and illegal assaultive and physically abusive conduct" when they confronted him outside the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Henry
|1,496,065
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|16 hr
|chop
|11
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Linda
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Sarah Z
|123
|ocean eddies
|Feb 15
|VB loke
|2
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 13
|Big Daddy Long St...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC