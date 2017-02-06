First Warning Traffic - Monday updates, exit closure at Indian River Rd tonight
VIRGINIA BEACH: I-64 WB off-ramp to Indian River Rd to close tonight Feb 6th from 8pm to 5am . Please follow detour signs.
