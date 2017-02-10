Features 10 mins ago 3:33 p.m.Restaurant Week sweepstakes
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is here and you could eat for free! 4 lucky winners will receive a $50 gift card redeemable at any participating restaurant. Don't miss this chance to enjoy some of the best food Virginia Beach has to offer! The sweepstakes ends on February 17th.
