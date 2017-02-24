FBI stats show Virginia Beach PD shou...

FBI stats show Virginia Beach PD should double in size to meet regional average

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A video released earlier this month by the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association depicts not only a war on cops in the streets, but a war inside their own departments. "They feel that they are not being compensated properly," said VBPBA President Brian Luciano, who specifically chose to highlight two words in the video: understaffed and underappreciated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Well Well 1,497,797
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,375
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,010
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 14 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 19 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC