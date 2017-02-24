European grocery store chain to begin hiring in Virginia
Lidl, the German no-frills supermarket chain, is set to begin hiring in Virginia for some of its first stores in the U.S. Spokesman Will Harwood tells the Free Lance-Star the hires will take place over the next four months in 12 Virginia localities, including Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Hampton, Norfolk, Richmond and Virginia Beach. The company says wages for associate positions will start at $12 an hour plus health benefits and a 401k retirement plan with matching contributions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Premier Kissov
|1,497,705
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|JRB
|63,373
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,006
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC