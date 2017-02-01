Emergency responders gather to test r...

Emergency responders gather to test robots Read Story Jaclyn Lee

11 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Members from the bomb squad, military, police and fire departments in Hampton Roads gathered at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center today to see how robots can drastically affect how they do their jobs. Sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security, ASTI international and NSTI tested and evaluated the various robotic systems available for emergency first responders.

