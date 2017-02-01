Emergency responders gather to test robots Read Story Jaclyn Lee
Members from the bomb squad, military, police and fire departments in Hampton Roads gathered at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center today to see how robots can drastically affect how they do their jobs. Sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security, ASTI international and NSTI tested and evaluated the various robotic systems available for emergency first responders.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Monk
|1,489,168
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,074
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|6 hr
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
