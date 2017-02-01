Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm up for adoption in Virginia Beach
Touching American soil for the first time, three dogs are now in the custody of the Virginia Beach SPCA after being rescued from a South Korean meat farm factory. Mason the mastif steps timidly onto American soil for the first time after being rescued for a S. Korean meat farm.
