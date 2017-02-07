Divaris relocates and expands Virginia Beach headquarters

Divaris Real Estate Inc. has relocated and expanded its corporate headquarters in Virginia Beach to accommodate the firm's growing staff. The company said it has added 17 new employees in the last six months at its corporate headquarters, prompting a move to a 17,500-square-foot space on the ninth floor at 4525 Main Street in the Town Center of Virginia Beach, the latest office tower to be completed in the city's Central Business District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.