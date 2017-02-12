Dead whale spotted near Cape Henry in...

Dead whale spotted near Cape Henry in Virginia Beach

6 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, said a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late last night or early this morning. He said a Virginia Aquarium team is currently removing the whale from the area.

