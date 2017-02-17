Christian authors festival in the works for March
Christine and Rick Tate of Virginia Beach are pulling together their third Christian Authors Festival, which this year is set for March 18. Admission is free. Seminars will involve the basics of the publishing process ; getting books into bookstores ; writing fiction about contemporary issues ; and cover content and design .
