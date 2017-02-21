Candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor lives out of RV
After a late campaign event Wednesday night in Waynesboro, the RV belonging to Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach, is seen after midnight on Thursday sitting in its usual parking lot in Richmond where Davis and his driver sleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,497,798
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|63,377
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Into The Night
|8,011
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC