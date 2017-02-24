Cab of tractor-trailer that went over the CBBT pulled from water

Except for the few who already have donned cap and gown, most of the 330 prospects heading to the NFL Combine next The 40 drivers competing in the 2017 Daytona 500, in order of starting position: ___ No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports DRIVER: Chase El VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.