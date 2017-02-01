Bond hearing scheduled for former ministry leader accused of sex crime
A bond hearing is being held Wednesday morning for a man who formerly served as a youth ministry leader in Virginia Beach. 47 year old Jeffrey Bondi, a Virginia Beach resident, is charged with a sexual penetration crime.
